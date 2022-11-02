89% passing accuracy, 7 interceptions: The Middlesbrough player quickly establishing himself as a star

Middlesbrough secured their first win under Michael Carrick yesterday as they claimed a 3-1 away victory over Hull City last night, giving the Teesside outfit a much-needed boost.

The visitors took the lead on the half-hour market when Chuba Akpom met a cross to score once more, re-establishing himself as an important first-teamer at the Riverside after it looked as though he would be frozen out of the squad before the start of the season.

A brilliant solo goal from Cyrus Christie in the 60th minute made the game level – but Tobias Figueiredo’s own goal just three minutes later put the visitors back in front and that gave Carrick’s side the boost needed to kick on.

And just ten minutes before the end, Ryan Giles played a big part in sealing the points as his cross deflected heavily off goalscoring Christie and past Nathan Baxter, securing three crucial points in their quest to rise up the table.

They could drop down from 18th slightly tonight with another round of Championship fixtures set to take place – but they have done their job for now and will be hoping results can go their way.

Although Akpom and Giles played a big part in last night’s victory though, there’s one other man they need to thank for playing his part.

That man is Hayden Hackney, who has been superb since being brought into the first team by former caretaker boss Leo Percovich and has been used by Michael Carrick too, managing to force his way past others in the pecking order.

And when you look at his statistics from last night, it’s no real surprise that he’s become a regular starter, with his 89% passing accuracy playing a big part in enabling Boro to retain possession.

Considering they didn’t have the majority of the ball at the MKM Stadium, they had to make the most of it when they did have it and with Hackney taking care with his passing, his contributions would have only helped Boro to maximise their performance levels.

But it’s his defensive contributions that were most important last night, winning 60% of his total duels and 75% of his defensive duels, refusing to be overrun in a two-man midfield and standing up to the challenge despite only being 20.

Also making seven interceptions, he was crucial in winning possession and shifting momentum, acting as a thorn in the Tigers’ side throughout the evening as he disrupted their flow.

Another young midfielder in Adam Wharton shone against Andy Dawson’s men at the weekend – but Hackney’s performance was just as impressive despite the fact he wasn’t able to make a huge contribution in the final third.

In the absence of Marcus Tavernier who linked up with AFC Bournemouth in the summer, they need more from midfield and in fairness, the likes of Matt Crooks and Alex Mowatt could be key contributors from the middle of the park.

And following his excellent defensive display last night, Hackney may be trusted to start alongside one of the duo if Carrick wants to give Crook or Mowatt a chance to shine from the first whistle.

The one other thing that should be mentioned is the fact he was shown a yellow card in the fifth minute – but conceded just one foul all night and remained disciplined until he was taken off in stoppage time.

That’s a great show of maturity and game management from someone so inexperienced at a senior level.

Statistics are courtesy of wyscout.com