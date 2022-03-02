89% pass accuracy, one assist: This Stoke City man produced a promising display against Palace

Stoke City would have been hoping to book their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup by securing a victory over Crystal Palace last night.

However, despite showing some real signs of promise during this fixture, the Potters were eliminated from the competition by their Premier League opponents.

Palace opened the scoring in the 53rd minute of the match as Cheikhou Kouyate fired an effort into the top corner from close range.

Josh Tymon levelled proceedings for Stoke as he slotted past goalkeeper Jack Butland.

With the game seemingly heading towards extra-time, Jairo Riedewald scored a late winner for Palace who will discover who they will face in the next round of the FA Cup on Thursday.

One of the individuals who was handed the opportunity to impress in this clash was Romaine Sawyers.

Here, using statistics gathered from SofaScore, we have decided to take a closer look at the midfielder’s display at Selhurst Park…

Sawyers was selected to feature in central-midfield by manager Michael O’Neil for this fixture and went on to earn a respectable SofaScore match rating of 7.1.

Particularly impressive whilst in possession of the ball, the midfielder managed to complete 89% of the passes that he attempted against Palace.

One of these passes directly led to Tymon finding the back of the net as Sawyers produced a moment of class in the second-half.

The midfielder dribbled past Will Hughes before setting up his team-mate with an inch-perfect ball.

Having now provided six direct goal contributions in all competitions for Stoke, it will be interesting to see whether Sawyers is able to add to this tally on a regular basis between now and the end of the season.

The 30-year-old made one tackle and won three of the nine duels that he participated in yesterday as he tried to help his side out in a defensive sense.

By improving this particular side of his game, Sawyers could potentially help Stoke climb the Championship standings in the coming weeks.

With the Potters set to face Blackpool on Saturday, Sawyers will be determined to deliver another promising display in this fixture after showcasing his ability against Palace.