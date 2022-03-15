89% of defensive duels won: The 23-year-old emerging as one of Luton Town’s best recent signings

With 10 games left to go, Luton Town are currently being edged out of the play-off positions by goal difference, as they continue to try to defy all expectations and secure a top-six spot.

Nathan Jones’ side were unable to take advantage of the opportunity to jump to fourth place in the Championship standings, with QPR scoring twice in the second half to run out as 2-1 winners at Kenilworth Road.

Despite the nerves starting to kick in at Luton, this season will be regarded as a success, no matter what the final outcome is.

Plying their trade in the fifth-tier of English football just eight years ago, the Hatters have enjoyed a tremendous rise and are set to make it a sixth successive season where they have improved their position in the Football League pyramid.

Losing the creativity and sheer brilliance of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the summer, whilst integral first-teamers in Matty Pearson and James Collins also departed, it left some uncertainty as to how this season might pan out.

Opting to do business very early on, the Hatters welcomed several new faces to Kenilworth Road, with Motherwell’s Allan Campbell standing out as one of the more interesting additions.

Now adapted to Championship football, Campbell has been excellent for the Bedfordshire club, adding relentlessness and drive to the midfield.

Using Wyscout, we take a look to see if the data backs up the performances on the eye…

Attacking analysis

Against QPR at the weekend, Campbell recorded two shots on target from three shots altogether, with his three attempted shots being the most he has recorded all season.

Campbell has grown as an attacking threat as the season has progressed, scoring four goals since the turn of the year, from a 3.01 expected goals figure.

The young midfielder also touched the ball five times in the area, with it taking four league games at the start of the season to reach the same number.

Campbell has also made seven progressive runs in the last five games, with the midfielder unable to reach that number during the first half of the season.

Defensive and passing assessment

Whilst he is quickly emerging as a more important player in the final third, his defensive and high-pressing tendencies have not been lost.

Against the R’s, Campbell won eight out of his nine (89%) defensive duels, and over the last three matches, he has made 14 interceptions.

Interestingly, Campbell only made five accurate passes on Sunday from an attempted 11, with Luton tending to go more direct this season, perhaps going some way to explaining such a low figure.

Out of the five successful passes, three of them were forward, with the 23-year-old proving to be positive and brave when in possession.

When looking at his completed passes over the last month or so, compared to the start of the season, there is a clear decline, further highlighting a more recent shift to a more direct approach.