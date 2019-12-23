88% passing accuracy: The Charlton man who will hope Saturday’s performance can be a springboard

Charlton have struggled of late in the current Championship season and have now failed to win in any their last 11 fixtures.

The Addicks did have a flying start to the season, but in recent times injuries have hit the squad hard and it’s looking like it’ll be a tough few months for Lee Bowyer and his squad.

On Saturday, Charlton managed to clinch a last minute equaliser at London rivals QPR, as nearly 3000 Addicks supporters watched Bowyer’s side fight until the last to earn a much needed point.

The player who managed to get on the scoresheet was Naby Sarr. The defender, who has been in for some criticism in recent times, was able to equalise late on with a goal that could give Charlton the confidence boost that they need.

The centre-back was able to score the decisive goal that earned Bowyer’s team a point and also had good match in some aspects of his defensive performance.

His passing accuracy was to be admired with 88% of his passes throughout the fixture finding their recipient. This is a very good statistic for a defender and shows that he’s able to give Bowyer an option of building out from the back, something that is vital when playing in the Championship as you need players who can mix up the play.

Alongside his terrific passing stats, Sarr won 67% of his aerial duels which again is an impressive number. He may have hoped to win a few more due to the height of the opposition strikers that he was playing against.

With four interceptions to his name, that shows he’s able to use his pace against some of the quicker players in the league and cut out any passes that are made.

There is an area that Sarr can look to improve and that’s in his all round defensive duels. He managed to win just 25% which could suggest why Charlton look so vulnerable at the back in recent weeks. Yes he made up for it with a goal, but he can’t guarantee that he’ll be able to get on the scoresheet every week.

With a little bit of improvement, Sarr could be one of the best defenders at Charlton, and he’ll be hoping to show that on Boxing Day when the Addicks take on Bristol City.