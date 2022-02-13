88% pass success rate: The Middlesbrough player who enjoyed a standout performance in win over Derby

Middlesbrough enjoyed another impressive afternoon under Chris Wilder on Saturday, as they thrashed Derby County 4-1 at the Riverside Stadium.

It was the hosts who took the lead 15 minutes into the game when Derby defender Lee Buchanan turned Isaiah Jones’ cross into his own net.

Although Derby levelled through Max Bird with just five minutes remaining in the first half, ‘Boro would still take a comfortable lead into the break thanks to Aaron Connolly’s deflected effort, and Matt Crooks’ striker deep into first half stoppage time.

Wilder then saw his side complete their rout late in the second half, as Duncan Watmore fired in just moments after coming off the bench to seal the three points.

That win sees Middlesbrough climb to sixth in the table thanks to their eighth win in 11 league games, as they continue to show their promotion potential.

Indeed, one player who certainly stood out for ‘Boro in this latest victory, was Jones himself.

The 22-year-old has often been praised for his creativity from his right-wing-back role this season, and that was certainly on show in Saturday’s win.

According to Sofascore, Jones’ 88% pass success rate on Saturday (30/34) was the highest of any Middlesbrough player to complete the full 90 minutes, meanng it is perhaps no surprise that as well as forcing that own goal to open the scoring, he also recorded two assists in that game.

Creating those openings certainly proved crucial to Middlesbrough claiming victory in a potentially tricky encounter, and Jones certainly kept Derby’s defence busy throughout much of the game.

No player on either side completed more key passes than Jones (3) on Saturday, with the wing-back also attempting four crosses, five long balls, and entering into 11 duels across the course of the game, meaning he was rarely out of the action in that big win for his side.

That also included the 22-year-old playing his part from a defensive perspective, with Jones completing one tackle, one interception, and making one clearance during the course of the game.

This therefore, looks to have been a rather complete performance from Jones on Saturday for a player operating in his position, and if he continues to make impacts like this, the long term contract handed to him by Middlesbrough earlier this season, will continue to look like increasingly good business.