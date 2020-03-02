88% pass success: Could this Derby County man guide the club to the play-offs?

Derby County made a return to winning ways in the Championship on Saturday as they defeated Sheffield Wednesday.

Having entered the clash with a point to prove following their disappointing display against Queens Park Rangers last Tuesday, the Rams made a superb start to the proceedings at Hillsborough as Tom Lawrence opened the scoring in the seventh minute.

The winger then doubled Derby’s lead by curling past Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

Chris Martin, who had provided an assist for both of the aforementioned goals, set up Jason Knight in the 30th minute who duly fired home.

Following the break, the Owls wasted a number of good opportunities to get back into the game as Josh Murphy and Kieran Lee failed to convert.

Although Josh Windass pulled a goal back in the 74th minute for Wednesday, Derby eased to a 3-1 victory.

As a result of this triumph, the Rams closed the gap between them and the play-off places to eight points.

With 10 games left to play this season, Derby will be determined to launch a late-push for a top-six finish in the Championship over the coming weeks.

Here, in our latest spotlight article, we assess whether Lawrence can help guide the Rams to the play-offs by taking a closer look at his statistics from the club’s clash with Wednesday…

Selected to play alongside Jason Knight and Martyn Waghorn in midfield by Derby manager Phillip Cocu for this fixture, Lawrence delivered a promising display against the Owls.

During the 97 minutes worth of action that he played at Hillsborough, the Wales international illustrated an unerring level of confidence whilst in possession of the ball as he completed 88% of his passes.

With Cocu wanting his players to express themselves in the Championship, Lawrence could potentially become a leader in Derby’s side if he is able to build upon the aforementioned statistic.

As well as registering four shots on target, the winger scored twice in Saturday’s clash which helped his side seal all three points on their travels.

Having now found the back of the net on nine occasions in the Championship this season, Lawrence will be determined to push on during the remainder of the campaign.

However, in order to have the best chance of guiding the Rams to a top-six finish, the 26-year-old will need to improve his dribbling statistics in the coming weeks.

Saturday’s showdown saw Lawrence win just 18% of his attacking duels and complete just two successful dribbles.

Providing that he is able to step up to the mark for Derby, there is no reason why he cannot lead the club to the play-offs for the third season in a row if their Championship rivals continue to slip-up.