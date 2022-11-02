88% pass accuracy: How did this Preston North End midfielder perform in light of Ryan Lowe’s comments?

Preston North End earned an impressive 1-0 win over Swansea City midweek.

The victory moved the Lilywhites up to 7th in the Championship table, level on points with the Swans inside the play-off places.

It was also Ryan Lowe’s side’s third win in their last four games, as the club looks to build up a good run of form as we head ever closer to the upcoming World Cup break in the middle of the month.

The Preston manager highlighted the performance of club captain Alan Brown following Tuesday night’s win.

Here, using statistics from Sofascore, we take a deeper look at the numbers behind the Irishman’s performance…

Browne was not at his best in the early stages of the season, but his showing against Middlesbrough at the weekend proved that he can get back to a high quality standard.

The 27-year old took a total of 45 touches throughout his 90 minutes on the pitch, making him more involved than his midfield partners throughout the game.

Only Robbie Brady had more involvement throughout the match, but his fellow Irishman’s pass accuracy was lower at 79 per cent compared to 88 per cent for the Cork native.

Browne didn’t quite have the same attacking threat as Brady, however, with the wing-back making three key passes compared to Browne’s zero.

The midfielder was active throughout the pitch and got involved in his defensive duties when needed.

He won five of his 11 ground duels, with the team evidently struggling to maintain possession against the dominant Swansea.

Browne was dispossessed seven times, but made three tackles, one block and one interception to help maintain the team’s clean sheet.

The captain was only forced into one clearance, and made an accurate pass both times he went long, which was incredibly useful as they competed to hold back Swansea for much of the game.

There is still more that Browne could be doing to contribute in attack to take the creative burden off of Brady, but Preston will also likely only face a handful of teams capable of sustaining pressure quite like Russell Martin’s side this season.