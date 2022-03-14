88% pass accuracy: A look at the Sheffield United player attracting transfer interest from West Ham

John Egan has been a resounding success at Sheffield United since signing from Brentford in the summer of 2018.

The Irishman has made over 150 appearances for the Blades and is attracting interest from West Ham United according to The Sun.

The Hammers do not boast much depth in their squad, particularly considering that they are competing in the Europa League and gunning for a top six finish in the Premier League.

Egan has been a consistent performer through some very difficult times from the start of last season, and the Blades’ relegation from the Premier League, to the first half of this term where the club fell way below expectations under Slavisa Jokanovic.

If the Blades do not bounce straight back to the top-flight this season, they may find it difficult to keep Egan and some other high profile players in the summer, with the financial muscle West Ham have compared to them.

It is no surprise to see interest around Egan, the 29-year-old still has plenty of years ahead of him and is one of the more assured and consistent centre backs in the Championship.

The 19-time Republic of Ireland international has shown that he is equally comfortable operating in a back four or a back three and is growing into the demands that Heckingbottom has on him, to set the tone at the heart of defence.

Egan has completed 4.87 interceptions per 90 minutes this season, as per Wyscout, demonstrating how his anticipation and reading of the game is more effective at second tier level.

With Chris Basham, Jack Robinson and Ben Davies all going through some peaks and troughs in their performance levels this term, Egan’s experience and quality has been more important than ever.

The Irishman has also managed a pass accuracy of 88%, which considering the transition of styles from Jokanovic to Heckingbottom and how direct the Blades have been at times is very impressive.

Being calm on the ball as a defender is far more important now than it has been in years gone by, with so many teams looking to cause mistakes at the back with a high press.

Egan’s ball playing ability as well with his old school defending traits would see him fit nicely into the Hammers’ backline.