88% of offensive duels won: The Luton Town player who shone against Derby County

Reece Burke is proving to be an excellent addition at Kenilworth Road, with the 25-year-old enjoying his first season at Luton Town.

Currently playing on the right of a back three, the defender had to bide his time before emerging as regular under Nathan Jones.

The former Hull City defender has appeared 19 times in the league for the Hatters this season, with 17 of those games coming from the very start.

As well as consistently showing his defensive capabilities, he has also proven to be a threat going forward, with Burke often embarking on marauding runs down the right flank.

He has grown somewhat of a reputation in recent weeks of being an over-lapping centre-back, with his performance against Derby County at the weekend a prime example.

Quiz: Are these 19 Luton Town facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 Genuine or fake: The Capacity of Kenilworth Road is over 10,500! Genuine Fake

Using Wyscout to assess his performance against the Rams on Saturday, his attacking contributions were clear to see.

Interestingly, Burke accumulated a higher expected goals figure (0.12) than Luton talisman Elijah Adebayo (0.07) at the weekend, and whilst Derby defended well, for the most part, the towering forward caused problems all afternoon.

Burke recorded two shots on Saturday, with none hitting the target, although, he did see a first half strike crash against the side netting with a well-struck effort.

The 25-year-old completed six out of seven of his dribbles against the Rams, a figure and success rate that is not typically associated with defenders, but it does provide further proof of his attacking contributions.

Another couple of standout statistics that arose from his display against the Rams, was first, his 88% success rate when it came to the number of offensive duels that he won.

Secondly, he attempted four crosses, again, showing his confidence and desire to get into crossing positions.

Making seven interceptions and four clearances, Burke also fulfilled his defensive responsibilities to the best of his ability.

Proving to be a player that can read the game well, Burke’s seven interceptions surpassed his average figure of 5.73.

One statistic that does stick out is that Burke only managed to win 38% of his aerial battles against the Rams, with Colin Kazim-Richards doing well with little support.

However, Burke did win 67% of his total defensive duels, whilst he won 75% of loose balls.

All in all, his numbers did back up his man-of-the-match display against the Rams at the weekend, with Burke emerging as a vital component in Luton’s play-off push.