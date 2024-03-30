Highlights Pukki's Norwich journey was a sharp U-turn from his struggles at Celtic, becoming a beloved sharpshooter at Carrow Road.

Tricky boots to fill at Celtic led Pukki to find his goalscoring touch at Brondby before flourishing under Farke at Norwich.

Over five fruitful years, Pukki's goals in both Championship and Premier League landed him in Norwich folklore, leaving fans fulfilled.

Seeing Teemu Pukki’s name on the scoresheet was something of a regular occurrence at Carrow Road during his five year association with Norwich City, with the Finn taking to life in English football like a duck to water.

His arrival in Norwich must have had some Celtic fans rubbing their eyes, after a tough spell at Parkhead earlier in the decade saw him net just seven times in 26 appearances for the Bhoys.

After a spell in Denmark with Brondby the striker came back a changed man; with his performances in Norfolk rightly endearing himself to the fans during his time in yellow and green, and will always be remembered fondly on the banks of the River Wensum.

In a spell with the Canaries that saw two promotions to the Premier League, Pukki will be regarded as one of the sharpest strikers the East Anglian side have boasted in recent years, and may leave fans of the current Scottish Champions wondering what might have been.

Teemu Pukki Celtic move, Norwich City career

Pukki was something of a marquee signing for the Bhoys back in the summer of 2013, with the Finn making the moving to Glasgow for a reported fee of £3 million from German side Schalke 04.

The striker was joining the green and white side as a replacement for Gary Hooper - who had incidentally made the move to Norwich earlier in the year - after the Englishman had netted 31 times in a prolific season in front of goal.

But those boots proved to be tricky ones to fill, and despite netting twice in his first two league appearances for his new club, Pukki failed to make the grade in Glasgow that season; finding the net just five more times on the way to the Scottish Premiership title.

No sooner had he set up camp in Scotland then he was off again; this time to Brondby to rediscover that goalscoring touch - which 55 goals in 130 league games goes to prove he did exactly that - and earned himself a return to the United Kingdom in the process.

Then-City boss Daniel Farke knew exactly what he had got himself in for upon his arrival, as if he had already gazed into the future to see just how successful his Norfolk spell was to be.

The German said: “I’m very pleased with this signing. We got the feeling that Teemu is a good fit to our ideas because he is a technical player with really smart movements.

“We were speaking about how we need to make more runs in-behind and runs from deep and he’s a player who has the smart movements.

“He also has lots of speed which is also important. Wherever he plays, he was always able to be there with goals and assists.

“He’s a brilliant character as well so we are very pleased to have him with us.”

And with the striker keen to make amends following his sub-par Celtic showing, the Canaries were left chirping from the treetops after five successful years of matrimony, with both club and player reaping the rewards from half a decade of service.

Teemu Pukki Norwich City goalscoring record

You only have to look at that first season for proof of how well the marksman fitted into Farke’s side, with six goals in his first ten matches in all competitions making everyone stand up and take notice of the division’s newest sharpshooter, with point-winning strikes crucial in the race for promotion.

A 97th minute winner against Millwall lit the touch paper for another strong spell of scoring around Christmas time of his debut EFL season, with ten goals in ten games around the festive period further adding to his burgeoning reputation as the Canaries earned promotion to the Premier League.

It was a sight as common as the sun rising in the morning; Pukki charges clear of the defence, Pukki is one on one with the goal keeper, Pukki scores: time and time and time again.

In a time when Celtic were running rampant in domestic competitions but failing to make a mark in Europe, they may have been looking at their old misfiring striker with some disdain at his Championship exploits, with the Glasgow side so often coming out second-best in their continental clashes.

Not that the Finn would have cared all too much, as he continued to batter and bruise defenders across the top two divisions, with the Canaries see-sawing between the both in each of Pukki’s five seasons in England.

Teemu Pukki Norwich City stats (all competitions) Appearances 210 Starts 188 Goals 88 Source: Soccerbase

Flirting with 30 goals in the Championship one year, before finding double figures in the Premier League the next; the striker thrived off the challenge of playing against some of the world’s best defenders, as his hat-trick in a 3-1 win against Newcastle United attests to in just his second top flight appearance.

Goals in a win against Manchester City and a draw with Arsenal will all live long in the memory of Norwich fans, as he continued to fight for his side’s survival chances before ultimately falling short, but not for the want of trying.

Years three and four in Norfolk would almost mirror one and two, with plenty of goals plundered in the second tier before just scraping double figures in the top flight, before a fifth year at Carrow Road almost seemed a bridge too far last season, with just ten goals in his final campaign as a Canary.

Not that Norwich fans will be begrudging the Finn anything; he was wished well on his move to Minnesota United last summer, where he continues to ply his trade in the MLS, as well as featuring for the Finnish national team.

The shaven-headed showman was a delight to watch at Carrow Road in his five year frolic in Eastern England, and will go down as one of the bargains of the century after being lured from Denmark on a free transfer.

With Celtic sitting over two million pounds out of pocket they have every reason to regret shipping the Finn on so quickly a decade ago; they could have had ten years of sheer quality on their hands, but instead had to watch on as their reject ramped it up south of the border.

You win some, you lose some, and Norwich were the ultimate benefactors here, and got themselves a new club legend in the process.