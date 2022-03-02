87% pass accuracy: The player who bossed Middlesbrough’s victory over Tottenham Hotspur

Middlesbrough’s FA Cup dreams continue after last night’s incredible victory.

Tottenham Hotspur were dispatched after 120 minutes of gruelling action at the Riverside.

Josh Coburn’s goal came after 107 minutes of football, but it was enough to separate the sides when the referee’s final whistle blew.

It was a huge night at the Riverside as the club earned safe passage to the quarter final stages of the famous cup competition.

Chris Wilder’s side added Tottenham to a list containing Mansfield Town and Manchester United of teams that Boro have eliminated from this year’s edition.

Boro await the draw to discover who they will meet in the next round, but one more win will secure the club a trip to Wembley.

It was Marcus Tavernier’s performance that most stood out in the display against Spurs.

Antonio Conte’s side were frustrated by his calmness in possession and he carved open the Tottenham defence on multiple occasions.

Courtesy of stats provided by Sofascore, we can see how valuable his contributions were.

He completed four key passes, which created a constant threat to the Spurs defence.

Two of those passes led to big chances, but Boro were unable to convert either of them.

But that pressure did finally tell when the hosts finally put away one of their chances in the game with Coburn’s finish.

The side defended resolutely in the closing stages and prevented Spurs from creating too many chances of their own.

Quiz: Are these 19 Middlesbrough facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 Boro finished 10th in 2020/21. True False

Tavernier was aided by his two midfield partners Matt Crooks and Jonny Howson.

The three worked so well together and all gelled brilliantly to cover every blade of grass in the middle of the pitch.

But it was Tavernier’s approach further up the pitch that contributed most to Middlesbrough’s victory.

Crooks and Howson were the only other players capable of possessing the same threat on the ball, as both created a big chance each.

The persistence to keep going despite missing so many big chances at 0-0 was a testament to the attitude Wilder has instilled in this team.

Tavernier’s performance was the epitome of that.