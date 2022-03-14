87.8% pass success, 1 goal: Huddersfield Town ace’s emergence has been timely in the pursuit of play-off football

Huddersfield Town have stepped up their pursuit of promotion since the turn of the year, going from strength-to-strength under Carlos Corberan.

Despite the festive period seeing Huddersfield motor through the month unbeaten, January felt like the time that Town got serious when it came to cashing in on the position they’d worked their way into during the first-half of the season.

As the weeks go by, you feel that it’s more and more likely that Corberan will oversee a play-off finish, such is the momentum that’s been built at the John Smith’s Stadium.

One key component since the turn of the year has been Jon Russell – a Chelsea academy graduate who first arrived in Huddersfield as a B Team player.

Corberan didn’t hand Russell his first Huddersfield start until their FA Cup third round win over Burnley, whilst his next opportunity in the starting XI came in the next stage of that competition against Barnsley.

Since then, though, Russell has established himself as a first-team regular, which is underlined by his official promotion from the B Team and the fact that he was then rotated out of the side that lost to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup in a bid to keep him fresh for the Championship.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Huddersfield Town players born in?

1 of 20 Jon Russell London Exeter Birmingham Sunderland

Russell had an impressive full league debut in the goalless draw against Sheffield United, where he was denied his first goal for the club after an offside call. That maiden Huddersfield strike did come not long after, as Russell finished with extreme composure to complete a late turnaround against Cardiff City.

That’s a moment that sticks in the mind when you take a look through the 21-year-old’s first 814 minutes in the Town first-team, but so many other traits catch the eye.

Russell is a nuisance whenever his towering figure ventures forwards. He’s had eight shots on goal and created two chances for his teammates after surges out of midfield; Danny Ward’s second goal against West Brom on Friday night came following Russell’s lay-off for Lewis O’Brien.

There’s also consistent work out of possession as one of Town’s more disciplined central midfielder. Wyscout stats outline how Russell averages 5.2 interceptions and 8.73 recoveries per 90 across all competitions this season.

It’s in possession that really impresses you when you watch Russell, though.

His composure was underlined by his finish against Cardiff, but it didn’t come as a surprise, not when you consider how he’s never flustered in taking possession in difficult areas and making the right decisions.

Overall, Russell’s pass success so far stands at 87.8%; an impressive number that stands out further when you begin to break those 344 passes down.

Around a third of those passes are either forwards, into the final third or into the penalty area, underlining how Russell isn’t just a safety first midfielder. Instead, he’s someone willing to play in the right areas and get Huddersfield moving through the thirds in transitions.

Looking back at when Russell made his first appearance from the bench against West Brom in November, it would have been difficult to predict his current standing at Huddersfield. His emergence has, essentially, convinced Corberan that a three-man unit in midfield is the best way forwards so he can accommodate Russell, O’Brien and captain, Jonathan Hogg, all in the same team.

Russell’s impact is clear, not just when you take a look at his impressive stats, but also in Town’s performance levels and the way they’ve continued to kick on since the turn of the year.