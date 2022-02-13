86% passing accuracy v Stoke: The Nottingham Forest star who looks ready-made for the Premier League

Nottingham Forest rescued a late home draw against Stoke City yesterday afternoon, a valuable point that could prove to be the difference at the end of the campaign.

Brice Samba’s late red card looked set to be decisive when he lashed out at Steven Fletcher in the 85th minute, giving Stoke a golden chance to take the lead from the penalty spot, an opportunity that was taken with Lewis Baker slotting the ball past Joe Worrall.

However, Ryan Yates’ header in stoppage time ensured the home crowd at the City Ground didn’t go home empty-handed, though some would see that as two points dropped with Middlesbrough securing a comfortable victory over Derby County.

Expectations have been heightened following the Reds’ 4-1 victory over Leicester City last Sunday, with four players in particular in Philip Zinckernagel, James Garner, Brennan Johnson and Djed Spence standing out for the hosts.

And the latter was reliable once again as he has been consistently throughout the 2021/22 season.

That display against the Foxes wasn’t one just for the TV cameras, he has been one of Forest’s most influential players during the 2021/22 campaign thus far and despite not generating the headlines he did last weekend, he deserves to be mentioned for his contributions both going forward and defensively.

One thing he would ideally want to improve is his aerial duel-winning rate having won just 45.3% in all competitions this term.

He may be at his best when the ball is on of the floor, as shown by his forays down the right-hand side – but getting that percentage up has to be a key area for improvement as a player who may be forced to play as more of a defensive full-back as opposed to a wing-back, depending on where he moves to in the summer if he does.

And fair play to the 21-year-old – because he won 75% of his battles in the air yesterday with all coming in the first half.

Two of these were vitally important from threatening crosses in the box, with one header midway in the 27th minute setting Philip Zinckernagel and Keinan Davis on the counter-attack.

His ball retention ability was also exceptional against the Potters, losing possession just once in his own half and completing 86% of his passes as he kept things tidy and minimised unforced errors.

On a few occasions, he did give the ball away cheaply higher up the pitch and that’s another area he can focus on – but his end product is usually spot on so this is one area of his game where he was perhaps below-par this weekend.

His nine recoveries certainly made up for it though and although he didn’t have the game of his career yesterday, his stats just show he’s ready-made to be in the Premier League, whether that’s with Boro, Forest or an interested side in the top tier.

All statistics courtesy of wyscout.com