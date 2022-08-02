86% pass accuracy: Is this Sheffield Wednesday player set for a big season?

Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday played out an entertaining 3-3 draw in League One at the weekend but even with the points going to both teams, there was one player who stood out in the fixture.

That was Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who bagged two of the Owls goals to ensure that the game finished as a draw and the club went home with a point.

Even as a midfielder, the player was everywhere on the field and even managed to pop up and score at the other end of the pitch.

It was a fantastic start to the season for the player and he will no doubt be hoping it continues going forward – and it does, then he could be a key feature in the Wednesday team for Darren Moore this League One season.

Apart from the two goals that he scored, Dele-Bashiru was able to provide other things apart from his goalscoring. With an 86% pass accuracy, Dele-Bashiru was also able to dictate the play and allow other teammates of his to get involved in the fixture too (As per SofaScore).

As a player that features in the middle of the field, you would expect him to have a good passing range or have more, shorter, passes. However, Dele-Bashiru often looks for a through ball or a pass that can find a teammate in a good position and that is showcased by the rate of 24 completed passes out of 28. He didn’t pass often but when he did, it was pinpoint. That’s further proven by the one key pass he managed during the fixture.

Even though the player is adept at getting the ball forward himself with his vision and passing, it doesn’t mean he doesn’t like venturing forward. The midfielder often managed a shot at goal despite his position, managing two on target, one off target and one blocked. The player managed to get himself into shooting positions and it often paid off – he can finish too, as shown by his two goals.

With the player able to produce an excellent showing in the top half of the field, perhaps the only area he needs to improve on is his defence. Dele-Bashiru lost possession eight times but then didn’t manage a block, interception or tackle during the fixture. Whilst the player could blame that on the role he was asked to play by Darren Moore, he would no doubt like to be able to offer plenty at the two ends of the field rather than just the one.

However, the player was outstanding during the game and if he can keep up that level of performance, he could be one of the best in League One this campaign.