85% pass success rate: This Coventry City man delivered a promising display against Blackburn

Coventry City delivered the perfect response to their recent defeat to Blackpool last night as they sealed all three points in their showdown with Blackburn Rovers.

The Sky Blues made a positive start to proceedings at the Coventry Building Society Arena as Josh Eccles, Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres were all denied by goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.

Jamie Allen then missed the target with an effort before he opened the scoring for his side just before half-time.

The midfielder slotted home what turned out to be the winning goal from Eccles’ cross.

Blackburn, who were reduced to ten men in the second-half, failed to net an equaliser as they missed out on the chance to move to the top of the Championship standings.

Here, using statistics gathered from Sofascore, we have decided to take a closer look at match-winner Allen’s performance against Rovers…

Coventry manager Mark Robins decided to utilise Allen in an attacking midfield role against Blackburn alongside Callum O’Hare.

The 27-year-old went on to produce an encouraging performance in this particular fixture as he recorded a respectable Sofascore match rating of 7.0.

Comfortable whilst in possession of the ball, Allen completed 85% of the passes that he attempted in yesterday’s game.

Although the attacking midfielder did provide one key pass in this fixture, the chance that he created wasn’t converted by Coventry.

Allen provided a threat in this particular role as he registered two shots on target, one of which resulted in a crucial goal for his side.

A poor first touch played a role in Allen failing to double his side’s advantage in the second-half of this fixture as he fired straight at Kaminski after being played through by Gyokeres.

Whereas the position that he played on Tuesday limited his defensive responsibilities, Allen still managed to make one tackle and one interception.

Having only won two of the five ground duels that he participated in, the former Burton Albion man will need to work on this aspect of his game in training.

With Coventry set to take on Watford this weekend, Allen is expected to feature once again for his side at Vicarage Road.

By focusing on the positive aspects of his performance against Blackburn, there is no reason why Allen cannot go on to produce another promising display for the Sky Blues in his side’s showdown with the Hornets.

