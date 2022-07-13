Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Blackburn Rovers

85% pass accuracy: Would Liverpool player be a good addition to Blackburn Rovers’ squad?

Published

2 mins ago

on

Whereas many of Blackburn Rovers’ Championship rivals have decided to engage in a great deal of transfer activity ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have experienced a quiet start to the summer window in terms of incomings.

Since signing Ethan Walker in May, Blackburn have yet to make any more moves despite being linked with a number of players.

One of the individuals who has recently emerged as a potential target for Rovers is Liverpool defender Ben Davies.

According to the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (10/07, 11:00), Blackburn are interested in signing Davies this summer.

Blackburn could face competition from Stoke City who have also been named as a suitor for the defender.

Here, using statistics from SofaScore, we have decided to take a look at how Davies performed in the Championship during his loan spell at Sheffield United last season and assess whether he would be a good addition to Blackburn’s squad…

Loaned out by Liverpool to the Blades last year, Davies went on to make 22 appearances for Paul Heckingbottom’s side in the 2021/22 campaign.

During these fixtures, the 26-year-old was very assured whilst in possession of the ball as he registered a pass success rate of 85% in the Championship from his centre-back position.

Tomasson will be able to trust Davies to play out from the back if he does seal a move to Blackburn and thus the defender could potentially play a role in building attacks.

In terms of his defensive capabilities, Davies only made one error that led to a goal in the Championship as he delivered the goods on a consistent basis at this level.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Blackburn Rovers players are playing for now?

1 of 27

Adam Armstrong

As well as making 1.4 interceptions and 1.5 tackles per game, the defender produced 2.6 clearances per fixture.

Davies also managed to win 61% of the duels that he participated in for the Blades and was only shown three yellow cards in this temporary spell as he maintained his discipline.

Having averaged a respectable SofaScore match rating of 6.97 in the Championship last season, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Davies goes on to become a key member of Blackburn’s squad in the new term if they seal a move for him this summer.

Given that Rovers need a new centre-back following Darragh Lenihan’s departure, Davies may turn out to be a great replacement for the Irishman.


Related Topics:

Freelance writer for Football League World. Previously worked for 90min & GiveMeSport.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 85% pass accuracy: Would Liverpool player be a good addition to Blackburn Rovers’ squad?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: