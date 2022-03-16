85% pass accuracy, 1 assist: The Plymouth Argyle man who excelled in 1-0 win over Portsmouth

Plymouth Argyle earned a huge 1-0 win over Portsmouth on Tuesday evening with Ryan Hardie grabbing the only goal of the game.

Defensive solidity has been a theme of the clubs recent success and they saw the game out very effectively after taking the lead in the 65th minute.

Argyle have now kept six clean sheets in their last eight games, including their last four on the bounce, and have taken up a commanding position inside the play-off places as a result.

The squad are buying into Steven Schumacher’s ideas, and arguably look better than they have done all season, earning crucial victories over previously top six chasing sides in Bolton Wanderers and Portsmouth in their last two games.

Panutche Camara has been one of the best midfielders in League One this season, building on an impressive debut season in Devon last term.

The Guinea-Bissau international popped up with a vital assist on Tuesday evening, laying it on a plate for Hardie after Jordan Houghton had won back possession well inside Pompey’s defensive third.

It was not just the assist he contributed though, it was an excellent all-round performance from a flawless central midfielder for the third tier.

The 25-year-old may well be the subject of second tier interest if the Pilgrims are unable to win promotion this season.

Along with his hand in the game’s deciding moment, Camara posted a pass accuracy of 85%, as per Wyscout, very healthy in such an evenly matched encounter, and completed 75% of his passes into the final third.

Midfield has been one of the strongest areas of the pitch all season long for Argyle, and alongside Houghton and one other, Camara has been able to set the tone on a consistent basis.

Picking up Camara on a free transfer in the summer of 2020, has to be one of the best pieces of business from a club approaching their first season back in League One for years and the classy midfielder appears to have his best years ahead of him.

Camara’s relentless energy makes him very hard to deal with over the course of 90 minutes and in a more underrated side of his game, the 25-year-old won 100% of his aerial duels in the match.

Pompey are now eight points off the top six with nine matches remaining and may look back on their defeat at Home Park, as the night that categorically ended their play-off hunt.