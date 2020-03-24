85 appearances for Millwall: What’s James Meredith up to these days?

James Meredith enjoyed a successful two-year spell at Millwall between 2017 and 2019, before the termination of his contract just weeks before the start of this season.

The 31-year-old joined Millwall from Bradford City less than 10 days after the Bantams were beaten by the Lions in the League One play-off final at Wembley in May 2017.

He went on to start all 46 Championship games in his first campaign and quickly became one of the club’s most consistent performers as Neil Harris’ side embarked on a memorable 17-match unbeaten before eventually finishing in eighth-place, narrowly missing out on the play-offs.

However, the signing of Murray Wallace from Scunthorpe United at the beginning of the 2018/2019 season proved to be the beginning of the end for Meredith in South London as the defender was unable to replicate his form from 12 months earlier and often found himself out of the side at the expense of the Scotsman.

Wallace did suffer a season-ending injury at Hull in late-February which gave Meredith a temporary reprieve, but he continued to look a shadow of his former self.

In total, Meredith made 85 appearances in all competitions for Millwall, and although he failed to score during his time at The Den, his fearless style of defending helped his side keep a number of clean sheets.

The Australian’s final game for the club came in the Lions’ season-ending defeat at Wigan Athletic last May, and for reasons that remain unclear, he wasn’t given a squad number, before the club announced that his contract had been terminated by mutual consent just three days before the start of the new campaign.

Meredith was out of football for less than two months as he returned home to Australia in late-September to sign a one-year contract with A League side Perth Glory.

He is yet to score in 16 appearances for Glory, but did claim his first assist for his new side in their New Year’s Eve victory over Central Coast Mariners.

It’s sad how Meredith’s career n England ended, especially after being so good in his first season, but no Lions fan will forget that memorable nine months in a hurry, nor his contribution.