84% passing accuracy: The Derby County man attracting interest from West Brom this summer

Despite Derby County having a tough season last year fuelled by off the pitch circumstances, Tom Lawrence has continued to do well at the club especially as he was named as captain last season.

Although the Rams gave it their best efforts, they could not do enough to secure Derby a place in the Championship again for next season.

However, Lawrence showed plenty of leadership both on and off the pitch throughout this uncertain time which has made him popular with fans.

The future of the club is still uncertain as they await a takeover to go through in preparation for next season but given their relegation, it comes as no surprise that the 28-year-old is attracting interest from Championship sides.

According to the Daily Mail, West Brom are the side that are most likely to secure the signature of the winger this summer.

Therefore, we have taken a look at Lawrence’s season in numbers using Wyscout to see if this would be a good move.

Goals

Tom Lawrence made a total of 39 appearances in all competitions last season and was able to score 11 goals in that time making him the club’s top scorer by some amount.

Considering he was in a side that were struggling, you’d therefore expect him to be able to get more than this although considering he is a winger rather than a striker, this is a great return for him.

His average for shots on target throughout the season has been 39.4% showing there is still work for him to do on his goal scoring but if he was able to work on this, he would become an even bigger threat next season.

Assisting

Considering he was top scorer at Pride Park last season, it does suggest he wasn’t around the strongest attacking players. However, the 28-year-old still managed to show his quality in the supporting positions too.

His stats show that Lawrence is accurate on the ball and can be trusted with his passes as he averaged a total of 84% passing accuracy last season with 70.2% accuracy of forward passes.

The winger is clearly able to provide the support to his forward players as he averaged a success rate of 65.9% for passes to the final third and 53.5% accuracy for passes into the penalty area.

These are strong numbers and shows he has the ability to see the game as an attacking player and put the balls into the right places.

Therefore, with some strong forward players around him, you can imagine this would allow his number of five assists to increase next season.

Strength

One area where Lawrence may want to look at improving, especially if he was to move to a club that is pushing for promotion, is his own strength in the game.

The winger is good at recovering with an average of 60.1% of recoveries in the opposition half showing yet again that he has the attacking mindset and tenacity to push forward when on the front foot.

However, his average for offensive duels is 37.5% and aerial duels is 20.7%.

Therefore, a key area of improvement for him is looking to be more effective when he doesn’t have the ball and ensure he is able to win it back when out of possession.

Overall, you can see why West Brom are interested in bringing Lawrence back to the Championship, he clearly has the ability at this level and in a stronger team could absolutely develop his game further.