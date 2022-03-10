84% pass accuracy: Can this Reading FC man make the leap to the PL amid previous Leeds United links?

John Swift’s contract with Reading is set to expire at the end of the season.

The playmaker is one of 12 Royals who could leave the club in the summer on a free transfer.

Clubs will be keeping an eye on the 26-year old as they wonder whether he could be a good addition to their side for next season.

Here, we’ll take a look at some of the numbers behind Swift’s season and wonder how good he has been this campaign.

Most notably and most impressively, Swift has been instrumental in Reading’s attacking contributions.

Swift has scored 11 league goals, making him the team’s top scorer for this season.

According to Sofascore, Swift has converted 10 of his goals from popping up in the box, which is a sign of his killer movement and great timing.

Not only that, but he has also added 13 assists to his game, which is by far the most in the side.

His 84% pass accuracy has played a large role in dictating the tempo of most of Reading’s attacks this season.

Swift is averaging 2.7 key passes per game, playing a huge role as Reading’s attack lives and dies by his performances with their whole game being run through him.

The next best contributor to goals in Reading’s squad this season has been Lucas Joao, who has six goals and two assists.

Those six goals and two assists put him second for both of those tallies, which is simply dwarfed by Swift.

So it is easy to see on the face of it that numerous Championship clubs should be looking into opening talks with the Reading player if he is unable to strike a new deal with his current team.

Swift has been a constant presence in the side, playing in 34 of Reading’s 35 league games this season, with 33 of those coming as starting berths.

Swift has also earned the most playing time of any Reading player this season, taking to the pitch for 2,970 minutes.

That is over 300 more minutes than the next most consistent presence in the team, the equivalent of over three whole games, which is impressive stamina in such an intense league.

While Swift has always been a great contributor for Reading, this year has really seen him stand out for a side that is battling against relegation.

Without his crucial goals and assists, it’s impossible to see how the Royals would still be outside the bottom three.

During the January transfer window, Leeds United were linked with his signing and that kind of step up to the top flight wouldn’t be out of order given his performances this campaign.