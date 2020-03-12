84 interceptions: The Hull City player who will be playing for his future ahead of relegation run-in

Hull City have endured a miserable second-half of this year’s campaign, as they continue to slip down the Championship table at an alarming rate.

The Tigers had previously been in contention to finish inside the top-six, but now find themselves winless in their last 12 matches in all competitions.

Grant McCann’s side now find themselves sat 21st in the Championship table, and are just two points clear of the relegation zone with nine games remaining in this year’s campaign.

One player that has been a regular despite their poor run of form is Matthew Pennington, who is currently on loan with the Tigers from Premier League side Everton.

In our latest FLW Spotlight, we look into Pennington’s statistics so far from this season, and look into whether Hull should consider making his loan move a permanent one if the opportunity arose.

Pennington has played in 852 minutes of action so far for the Tigers, but hasn’t had the best of starts to life at the KCOM Stadium with Grant McCann’s men.

It’s difficult to blame the defence for their recent slump in form since the turn of the year, as Hull opted to sell the influential pair of Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki.

But Pennington hasn’t had the best of spells with the Tigers though, and has lost possession of the ball on 113 occasions already this term, which is something he’ll know he needs to improve on.

The Hull City defence have been kept busy for much of 2020, with Pennington making 84 interceptions in his time with the club so far.

Pennington has won 36 out of the 57 aerial duels he has been faced with for Hull this season, and he’ll be hoping to maintain that as a strength of his as this year’s campaign progresses.

His passing statistics certainly make for positive reading though, with the Everton loanee being successful in 228 of the 313 passes he has attempted to date this season.

Pennignton has made a relatively positive start to life with Hull, but he’ll know that any potential permanent move to the KCOM Stadium could be dependent on whether they retain their status as a Championship club this season.

