84 appearances for Fulham: Hugo Rodallega – How is he getting on these days?

At the age of 34, former Fulham forward Hugo Rodallega is still plying his trade out in Turkey five years after leaving the Cottagers to experience the Super-Lig for the first time.

The Colombian striker arrived at Craven Cottage on a free transfer from Wigan Athletic in July 2012, after his impressive showings for the Latics in previous seasons saw him become a striking target for a number of top-flight clubs.

Rodallega was one of six new additions that Martin Jol elected to bring to the club that summer, and the third player that joined as a free agent, along with Mladen Petric and Giorgos Karagounis.

Although he was a regular feature for Fulham in his first season at the club, the forward found goals hard to come by, finding the net just three times in all competitions in 2012-13. Fulham finished the season in 12th place.

However, the following campaign saw his first-chances reduced, as he made just thirteen league appearances for the Cottagers as they were relegated after finishing the season in 19th place.

His first season of Championship football followed, and it proved to be his best campaign for Fulham, as he found the net 10 times in 34 games. Despite that, he was one of nine players released by the club that summer.

His destination of choice was Turkish Super Lig side Akhisar Belediyespor, where he remained for two seasons before he moved on to Trabzonspor.

He still plays in Turkey to this day, and is now at his third club there – newly promoted Denizlispor.

Rodallega proved he still has it, in this clip shared on social media by The Football League Paper, where he scored an outrageous effort:

And now for something completely different: former @LaticsOfficial + @FulhamFC striker Hugo Rodallega is still banging them in, look. (@superligvideo_) pic.twitter.com/LsV7fLv4ty — The Football League Paper (@TheLeaguePaper) March 16, 2020

In just under six full seasons in Turkey, the Colombian has scored 65 times.

Although the forward did not live up to expectations at Fulham, he still scored some important goals for the Cottagers, and the fans will not forget him in a hurry.