84.6% pass success: Would this West Brom ace make the cut at Premier League level?

Having only broken through to the first team at the Hawthorns back in the 2018/2019 season after progressing through the club’s successful youth system, Kyle Edwards has been seeking to make a big impact for the Baggies this term.

Largely acting as back up to Slaven Bilic’s array of attacking options down the flanks, the 22-year-old wideman has already been afforded 28 appearances across all competitions by the Croat this term, underlining the faith shown in young talent by Bilic this season.

A tricky and pacey winger, Edwards has greatly made use of his dribbling ability and ball holding skills this term when afforded an opportunity to impress by his manager, whilst he has also shown a high tendency to cut inside to either link up with his teammates or have an effort at goal himself.

With the player’s current contract set to expire in June this year, we felt now was a good time to make Edwards the focus of our latest FLW Spotlight piece as we assess if he is really ready to make the step up to the Premier League if the Baggies achieve their goal of promotion this term….

Despite playing regularly for the Baggies this term, albeit it mainly coming off the bench, Edwards has only managed to find the back of the net twice this term for the Hawthorns club, perhaps suggesting that his finishing is something that needs to be worked on over the coming months, particularly as he only averages one shot per game.

When getting on the ball in wide areas, mostly on the left hand side, Edwards has shown a preference to drive directly at his full back down the flank, averaging 1.5 dribbles per game.

Of course, this is a strong trait to have for any winger, however it must be noted that with a crossing average of 0.3 per game, the 22-year-old clearly has some work to do with regards to improving his decision making in the final third of the field.

In terms of maintaining possession of the ball for his side, a pass success rate of 84.6% suggests that the wideman is on the right track and may just have to touch up on a few areas of his game between now and the end of the season in order to convince Bilic to hand him a new deal this summer.