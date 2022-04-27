84.6% pass accuracy: The Manchester City player wanted by Sheffield United

Sheffield United are interested in bringing Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, currently on loan at Portsmouth, to Bramall Lane next season, as per The Sun.

The report states that whether the Blades current play-off bid is successful or not, they want to bring the young shot-stopper to the club this summer.

Bazunu has started 42 games for Portsmouth in League One this season and as a result, Pompey even loaned out their own goalkeeper Alex Bass down to League Two due to Bazunu being favoured over him.

With that in mind, and amid the current Sheffield United links, we thought we’d take a look at Bazunu’s goalkeeping numbers this season, according to WyScout, in order to see just how well he has done in League One this campaign.

First of all, taking a look at Bazunu’s shots faced numbers is telling.

According to Wyscout, the 20-year-old faces 3.87 shots against per 90, and saves 2.88 of these.

That is perhaps why the young goalkeeper has conceded 0.99 goals per 90 in League One so far this campaign, which is less than his expected conceded goals (xCG) of 1.05 per 90.

Part of a modern day goalkeepers remit is to be comfortable with the ball at their feet, too, and Bazunu’s passing numbers are also good.

In League One so far, he has made 12.72 long passes per 90 on 71.4% accuracy, and 13.67 short passes per 90 with 97.5% accuracy.

Combined, that gives the 20-year-old a respectable passing accuracy of 84.6%.

Ultimately, all of the above have resulted in Bazunu keeping 16 League One clean sheets so far this season – the joint 2nd highest in the division.

This has earnt the young shot stopper a respectable WhoScored rating of 6.83 for the season so far.

In summary then, given he is excelling at this level at such a young age, Gavin Bazunu certainly has a big future ahead of him.

Whether or not that future lies at Bramall Lane next season remains to be seen, but he would certainly be a solid addition for most clubs looking for an up and coming goalkeeper to play between the sticks.