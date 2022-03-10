84.6% pass accuracy: A look at the Sunderland star attracting Premier League interest

Dan Neil is having a breakthrough season in the Sunderland midfield this campaign.

The 20-year-old, who came through Sunderland’s academy, has made 33 appearances for the Black Cats in League One so far, and his fine performances earned him the EFL ‘young player of the month’ award in December.

According to The Sun, he has caught the eye of Premier League side Burnley, who were reportedly eyeing a bid for the dynamic midfielder in the January transfer window.

Nothing came of that interest, but we thought we’d take a look at Dan Neil’s stats this season, according to WyScout, to find out what the midfielder does well and what he could bring to the Burnley midfield.

Being a midfielder, one number that jumps right out when you look at the stats is his number of assists, with 7 from the centre of the park in League One this season.

A quick examination of Neil’s passing numbers provide an insight into how he is able to get these assists.

Neil averages 38.61 passes per 90, but it is the accuracy of these that is most impressive, with a pass accuracy of 84.6%.

The number dips slightly when you look at passes to the final third, but still remains relatively high with a pass accuracy of 72.9% from 6.75 attempts per 90.

One area he could perhaps improve, though, particularly if he was to play under Sean Dyche at Burnley, could be his long passes.

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Sunderland players play for now?

1 of 24 Connor Wickham Portsmouth MK Dons Wycombe Ipswich

Admittedly, Neil doesn’t make many long passes, at 3.84 per 90, but their accuracy sits at just 60.2%.

Another area Neil could be required to improve upon in a Sean Dyche midfield is his duels.

The 20-year-old certainly gets about the centre of the park, being involved in 19.29 duels per 90 but his success rate in these scenarios is just 47.4%

Similarly, his aerial duel win percentage is only 42.2% on 3.12 aerial duels per 90.

As he gets older and develops more strength, these could certainly be numbers that are improved upon.

Two final areas that Neil does well and that would suit Burnley’s midfield are his interceptions and ball recoveries.

Neil makes 3.03 interceptions per 90 and 6.79 recoveries per 90, which offer another insight into how much he gets about and wins the ball back for his team.

A large proportion of these come in the oppositions half, too, with Neil winning the ball back in the opponents half on 47.6% of his recoveries.

All in all, Dan Neil is an extremely talented midfielder at his age and is already doing well in a number of areas.

As with any young player, there is still room for improvement, but it will certainly be interesting to see if Burnley come in for him this summer given what he could provide to their midfield.