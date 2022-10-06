84.5% pass success rate: Should Chelsea and Liverpool reignite their interest in Sheffield United man come January?

One Sheffield United player who will surely be the subject of much speculation during the January transfer window, is Sander Berge.

Almost ever since he joined the Blades for a club record fee in the 2020 January transfer window, the midfielder has been linked with potential, moves elsewhere.

During the most recent summer market, Premier League giants Chelsea and Liverpool were both credited with interest in the Norway international.

But should those sides reignite their interest in Berge, when the transfer market reopens in January?

Here, we’ve put the spotlight on the stats behind the 24-year-old’s performances in the Championship for Sheffield United so far this season, according to WhoScored, in order to find out.

So far this season, Berge has featured in all 12 league games that Sheffield United have played, and he has certainly stood out in that time.

Going forward, only two Sheffield United players – attackers Oli McBurnie and Illiman Ndiaye – have scored more goals than the three Berge has netted.

With Berge also taking on 1.5 shots per game, an average bettered by just three Sheffield United players, he does look to be a player who will back himself step up in the search for goals, and trouble opposition defences.

Meanwhile, no player has provided more assists for the Blades than the three that have been supplied by the Norwegian, highlighting the threat he poses in the final third.

Indeed, the 24-year-old is clearly a key player when it comes to pulling the strings in the centre of the park for Sheffield United, with his pass success rate of 84.5% the best at the club this season.

That is made even more impressive by how many games he has played since the start of the campaign, and the fact that only three Sheffield United players average more passes per game than Berge’s 39.3.

Despite the largely attacking nature of his style of play, the midfielder is also able to contribute to his side defensively as well.

Berge is currently averaging 1.4 tackles per game this season, while he is also going at a rate of 0.5 clearances and 0.3 interceptions in each match, meaning he is someone who can do a job at the back too.

Given he is doing all this for a side who currently sit top of the Championship table, it certanly looks as though Berge is ready for a return to the Premier League, and considering the depth the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool will need to compete on several fronts, that could make him a useful target for these clubs.