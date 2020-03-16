84.3% passing accuracy: The Charlton Athletic midfielder who has shown flashes of his quality this campaign

It has been something of a mixed campaign for Erhun Oztumer since completing his move to Charlton Athletic over the summer, with the midfielder having registered 11 league starts for the Addicks.

Oztumer linked up with Lee Bowyer’s side back in August after departing Bolton following their relegation to League One, but the 28-year-old has not been able to nail down a regular starting spot for the Addicks over the course of their troubled season.

Charlton’s impressive start to the campaign meant they looked set for a solid return to the second tier, but Bowyer’s men then suffered a significant downturn in form with Oztumer having formed part of the Addicks’ mid-season injury crisis.

The Greenwich-born midfielder has certainly shown flashes of quality during his season for the south London side, but there is an argument that it was expected he would receive more game time following his move to Charlton.

Here, we take a closer look at Oztumer’s season so far…

Oztumer has made 14 appearances for Bowyer’s side since joining the club, but he has only completed the full match on one occasion during this time and has registered a total of 844 minutes for the south Londoners.

The midfielder’s creativity would have been one of the key reasons which tempted Charlton into doing business with Bolton, but Oztumer has only registered one assist for Charlton with this coming during the 2-2 draw with Cardiff earlier this term.

However, some of Oztumer’s other statistics represent how he has shown signs of quality for the Addicks with his 84.3% passing accuracy revealing how he has linked up well with his Charlton team-mates as a result of his strong passing ability.

Oztumer’s close ball control has also seen him record a 60% success rate in his dribbling, while his attacking ventures have clearly caused problems for opposition defences by drawing an average of 2.24 fouls per game.

The ex-Bolton man has also completed an average of 2.77 interceptions per game which displays his strong footballing brain, with Oztumer clearly possessing plenty of ability without having translated this into too many goals or assists this campaign.

There can be no doubt that Oztumer possesses an abundance of quality and while he has looked highly effective at times for Bowyer’s side this term, he has perhaps not made the overall impact he would have liked since heading to The Valley.