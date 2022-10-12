83% pass success rate: Has new Blackburn Rovers signing successfully replaced major summer departure?

During the summer transfer window, one position that Blackburn Rovers undoubtedly needed to strengthen, was centre back.

As well as Jan Paul van Hecke’s loan move from Brighton coming to an end, captain Darragh Lenihan also departed Ewood Park following the expiry of his contract, eventually joining Middlesbrough.

That meant there were some big voids for Rovers to fill at the heart of their backline, and although they had to wait until late in the window, one player they were able to do that with, is Dom Hyam.

The 26-year-old completed the move to Blackburn from Championship rivals Coventry City for an undisclosed fee in late August, signing a three-year deal at Ewood Park.

But just how good a job has Hyam in filling the void left by someone whose leadership and experience made him a key figure in this team in Lenihan.

Here, we’ve put the spotlight on the stats behind Hyam’s performances for Blackburn so far this season, in order to find out.

Starting with the main role of a centre back, Hyam does look to be doing just as good job for Rovers at the back, as Lenihan did.

So far this season, Hyam is averaging 1.3 tackles per game in the Championship, which is not much different to the 1.7 produced by Lenihan for the Ewood Park club in the second-tier last season.

Meanwhile, Hyam is also making 1.1 interceptions per game during the current campaign in comparison’s to Lenihan’s 1.5 last time around for Rovers.

With Hyam also managing 4.2 interceptions per game to the 4.1 Lenihan managed for the club last season, both look to be making a similar contribution to each other for the club from a defensive perspective.

That is further backed up by the fact that Hyam is dribbled past just 0.5 time per game on average this season, in comparison to 0.6 times per game for Lenihan last season.

One area where Hyam does seem to have provided a big improvement for Blackburn on Lenihan this season is with his passing.

The current Blackburn man has a pass success rate of 83% this season, a considerable improvement on 66% pass success rate of Lenihan for the club during the previous campaign.

That is also shown with Hyam’s more extensive distribution, the 26-year-old successfully completing 42% of his long balls, in comparison to a success rate in that area of 31% during his last season in a Rovers shirt.

Indeed, with Hyam averaging 71.1 touches this season to Lenihan’s 65.1 during the previous campaign, the current Blackburn man is certainly well involved in matches, as head coach Jonn Dahl Tomasson seems to want players in his position to be.

Going forward, Lenihan scored three goals during his final campaign for Rovers last season, at an average of one goal every 1,206 minutes.

Hyam meanwhile, has scored once in the Championship this season, a stunning scorpion kick in Blackburn’s 2-0 win over Watford, that will be talked about for years to come at Ewood Park, and meaning he is currently going at a goal every 900 minutes during the current campaign.

It seems therefore, that in a position where they simply had to get their recruitment right this summer, the addition of Hyam, ensured that Blackburn Rovers did exactly that.

All stats provided by SofaScore.