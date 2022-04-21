83% pass accuracy: Should West Brom use this 30-year-old next season?

Romaine Sawyers has spent the season away from West Bromwich Albion.

The 30-year old has been on loan with Stoke City for the entire campaign having joined during the summer transfer window of 2021.

The midfielder has spent two previous seasons with the Baggies, including playing a key role in the team’s promotion to the Premier League in 2020.

Sawyers appeared in 19 of the team’s top flight games before being relegated at the first time of asking in 2021 under Sam Allardyce.

Since moving out on loan, the former Brentford player has appeared 22 times for Michael O’Neill’s side this season.

But journalist Josh Holland believes that the player still has a future at the Hawthorns upon his return this summer.

According to stats courtesy of Sofascore, Sawyers has a passing accuracy of 86 per cent.

The midfielder completes 19.9 passes per game in the opposition half at an accuracy of 83 per cent.

His key passes per game rates at 0.8, showing that he can consistently produce a dangerous pass week to week.

Sawyers averages 47.3 touches per game and gets involved in all areas of the pitch.

The West Brom player prefers to be more active in possession in the opposition half, as his number of passes in his own half per game amounts to only 13.3 compared to in the attacking areas of the pitch.

However, that accuracy does rise to 90 per cent in his own half, showing he is calm under the threat of potential danger near his own goal.

Sawyers doesn’t contribute too heavily out of possession, but does put in the work to help maintain the side’s shape without the ball.

The 30-year old makes 0.3 interceptions per 90, makes 0.9 tackles per game and only wins back possession 0.4 times a match.

These stats conclude that Sawyers could still offer West Brom something in attack but not so much in the defensive phases, so could be best used as a squad player that can pick up minutes when the team is struggling to break down a packed defence.