83% pass accuracy: Does this Newcastle United player have a future at the Toon amid EFL loan spell?

19-year-old Elliot Anderson joined Bristol Rovers on loan from Newcastle United in January until the end of the season.

He has had a brilliant start to life at Rovers scoring his first goal for the club on his fourth appearance for the club and his second goal in his following appearance.

As it stands, Anderson has scored three goals and has two assists to his name from 13 games for his current side.

Here we look at his statistics since being with Bristol Rovers using Wyscout to see how he has been getting on this season and whether he could have a future with Newcastle United.

Midfield reliability

The young midfielder can boast an average of 83% accurate passing for Bristol Rovers so far this year showing his reliability in the middle of the pitch and that his team will find him a reliable person to play through.

Furthermore, his passing accuracy has not been below 70% in his previous ten Bristol Rovers games and 80% or above in eight of those games.

Therefore, we can see that the youngster is establishing himself as a reliable and solid player in his side and one that allows his team to play a passing game from the defence through to the attackers with him facilitating that.

Attacking play

Despite scoring two goals early in his time with Bristol Rovers, Anderson’s average for shots on target so far this year is only 22.9% suggesting his own end product is something he could look to develop as he progresses.

However, his accuracy for passes to the final third is 70.5% and it was 100% in his side’s 1-0 victory at Northampton on Saturday.

During the Northampton game his accuracy for passes to the penalty area was also 100% which shows how he supports his team going forward.

These stats show us that the youngster is confident in progressing up the pitch and supporting his players in their attacking moves.

Defensive support

As a midfielder, Anderson does well at supporting his defensive players too with a high accuracy for accurate back passes.

His average for accurate back passes with Bristol Rovers in 96.1% and has been 100% in eight out of his side’s previous ten games.

Therefore, this shows us that the youngster is good at looking both ways in his game and supporting players on each side of him.

It also comes back to his ability to be a reliable player in the middle of the field that bridges the gap between his teams at both ends of the pitch and allows them to play some strong team moves throughout games.

These stats show us that Elliot Anderson no doubt has a bright future ahead of him. Considering the reliability of him and the solidified position he’s gained himself in a League Two side at 19-years-old is highly impressive.

As it stands, it’s too soon for him to be getting a look in at Newcastle United especially after their recent takeover which consequently will see them able to pay players more and get a higher standard of player than they’ve had in previous years.

However Newcastle also have a habit of releasing academy players who then come and play in the Premier League and score against them so with Anderson still being so young, they might worry that if they let him go too early it will come back to bite them.

As it stands, the youngsters’s contract expires in summer so we’ll have to wait and see what Newcastle do regarding the player but we may well see him signing a new deal with the Premier League club and then being loaned out again next season.

With Bristol Rovers currently sat fourth in the league and looking likely to make the play-offs, should they get promoted they may be keen to strike a deal with Newcastle to get the young player again next year on loan which would give Newcastle the opportunity to see how he copes at a higher level.