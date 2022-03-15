83.7% passing accuracy: Is this man one of Sheffield Wednesday’s most shrewd signings in recent years?

The addition of George Byers from Championship side Swansea City almost went under the radar last August, mainly due to the fact Darren Moore made several shrewd signings during that window.

The Owls were in desperate need of some reinforcements in the early stages of the previous month and finally managed to get the green light from the EFL to start rebuilding their squad after previously being placed under a transfer embargo.

Byers wasn’t the only midfield signing of the summer, with previous loanee Lewis Wing and Dennis Adeniran also joining and previous Premier League target Barry Bannan committing himself to the cause at Hillsborough despite interest from the likes of Brentford and Swansea City.

Looking more in-depth at Byers’ time at the club though, it could be looked at in one of two ways.

The fact he has only managed to register 16 competitive appearances this term must be a real source of disappointment for the 25-year-old who would have been eager to make an instant impression following his permanent arrival in South Yorkshire.

However, he has been in top form recently, recording four goals in his last eight league appearances and finally managing to establish himself as a regular starter with the Owls after a reasonably tough start to life with Wednesday as he failed to shake off injury troubles.

His goalscoring record is impressive enough – but his range of finishes are also something to be commended – scoring a long-range effort, heading home from a set-piece, firing home from close range and guiding a first-time finish into the corner in last weekend’s clash against Cambridge United.

Not only was his goal against the U’s a real source of excitement for supporters at Hillsborough – but his overall game as he won 86% of his aerial duels, made six interceptions, completed both of his crosses and recovered the ball 13 times.

He was even better in unsung aspects, receiving the ball a whopping 58 times (25 higher than his average in 2021/22) as he continued to make himself available, fully immersing himself in the game and certainly establishing himself as one of the best performers on the afternoon.

The next step the 25-year-old needs to take now is ensuring he retains his consistency, something he will only be able to do if he stays fit.

His passing accuracy of 83.7% in all competitions during 2021/22 may be an impressive stat – but the fact he’s only won 50.8% of his total duels this term will be a disappointment to the midfielder considering the recent standards he has set himself.

With his fitness worries now behind him though, he is becoming the signing manager Moore thought he would be and looks destined to be a real asset alongside Bannan and Massimo Luongo for the remainder of the campaign and beyond.

It may be early days with previous injuries limiting his appearances in 2021/22 – but Byers is certainly looking like a shrewd bit of business and will only get better at 25.

All statistics courtesy of wyscout.com