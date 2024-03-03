Leicester City pulled off arguably the greatest shock in Premier League history when they won the title in 2015/16.

Only seven teams have won the Premier League since its inception in 1992, when it was rebranded from what was Division One, and Leicester are one of them. The miraculous 2015/16 season saw Claudio Ranieri, Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez, N'Golo Kante and Co win the league with 81 points, just a year on from avoiding relegation to the Championship by just six points.

Nobody thought that something like that could ever be done. Gary Lineker even said, partway through the season, that he would present Match of the Day in just his pants if his beloved Leicester went on to achieve the impossible. They did, and he went through with his promise.

Unfortunately for Leicester, they became the second Premier League winners, after Blackburn Rovers, to be relegated from the first tier of English football when they went down last season. But, with Enzo Maresca now at the helm, and a talented crop of players, their return to what will feel like home for them looks imminent.

The Foxes will always be associated with the top flight of English football because of that season, but where do they sit in terms of all-time points in the history of the competition?

Leicester City's ranking in the all-time Premier League table

With 821 points in 17 seasons, the Foxes rank 13th in the all-time Premier League table, as per Transfermarkt. City fans can sleep easily knowing that their position is safe for this season at least, providing they go up at the end of it. They are just one point ahead of Leeds United in the all-time table, but they're almost 100 points ahead of the next closest current Premier League teams.

Premier League winners all-time points table (As of 1st March) Team Matches W D L Goal difference Points 1 Manchester United 1216 740 265 21 1134 2485 2 Arsenal 1216 663 294 259 953 2283 3 Liverpool 1216 646 298 272 940 2236 4 Chelsea 1215 639 300 276 840 2217 5 Manchester City 1026 519 220 287 684 1777 6 Blackburn Rovers 696 262 184 250 20 970 7 Leicester City 650 218 167 265 -65 821 Stats taken from Transfermarkt

The club has averaged 1.26 points per game whilst playing at that level - the lowest of the seven winners of the league.

Leicester City's all-time Premier League ranking compared to other winners

Fans of the Foxes won't be surprised to know that their side have the lowest amount of points in the Premier League of any team to have ever won the competition. Another non-shocking fact is that Manchester United have more points in Premier League history than any other club. What is a bit more unexpected is that they have more than three times as many all-time points as Leicester.

Of all the teams to have only lifted the coveted title once, Liverpool top the list with 2236 points. The Foxes are also the only title-winning team to have an all-time minus goal difference.

Leicester City's all-time Premier League ranking compared to current Championship sides

Of the 24 teams currently in the second tier of English football, 19 of them have been in the Premier League before.

Out of those 19 sides, Leicester have the third most Premier League points to their name. Southampton lead the way with 1088 points - they are the only current Championship side to have hit four figures - while next up are Blackburn, who have won 970 points in 696 games, which is almost 150 more than the Foxes have.

Maresca and Co will hope that they can add to that points tally next term, with a return to the top flight in 2023/24 currently looking likely.