82% passing accuracy: The QPR player who is benefiting his team at both ends of the pitch

Queens Park Rangers are in a bit of inconsistent form having lost three of their last five games and won two.

However, they still find themselves sixth in the league and therefore in the play-off spots as it stands however they are level on points with Middlesbrough who sit directly below them.

What’s interesting about QPR this season is that they have sometimes played without an out and out striker and their current number ten, Ilias Chair sits second in their top scorers list joint with Andre Gray.

With six assists to his name also, Chair has had a big part to play in the success of Rangers this year at the age of only 23.

Using Wyscout, we have zoomed in and taken a look at Chair’s season in numbers so far.

Passing Game

Chair has a high passing accuracy as his average for the season is 82% with 85% accuracy in his most recent game which is obviously a big quality for an attacking player.

His accurate passing is clearly a key part of his performance which allows him to have so many assists to his name so far this season.

We can also see that he likes his play into the final third as his accuracy is 68.8% which suggests this is where Chair is doing well at getting his assists in and getting balls into the box for his teammates.

These show us that the 23-year-old likes to play a passing game and is good at helping his team drive forward and attack.

The way he works with the midfield behind him too also helps his side’s attacking efforts as His average for accurate back passes is 94.8% and was 100% in his last game showing he is able to play with those directly behind him and buy himself more time if he is limited for options of where to pass in front.

His squad can rely on him passing it back accurately which consequently means the attackers don’t have to panic and rather can get into space for a good cross from the midfield.

Scoring

Although Chair sits as joint second top scorer for his side this season, his shots on target are only 36.1% accurate so we can see that this is something he needs to build on in his game.

With Willock picking up an injury in last night’s game, QPR risk losing his goals in the coming games. Therefore, Chair will need to be one of the players that is ready to step up in his place and add more goals to his game which means he will need to be working on his shot accuracy in training.

Furthermore, his accurate crossing is an average of 33.7% which makes sense when Warburton chooses to play with Chair part of a two behind a striker as he will be leaving the crosses tote wingbacks and getting in the box himself.

However, if he was able to develop his crossing ability it could allow his team to play in a more expansive way with Chair able to help the wingback down the side and then cross it in himself so we can see this as something he may feel he wants to work on for next season.

Protecting his midfielders

From his statistics, we can see that Chair has a good defensive nature which can help to reduce the amount of times an opposition player can get into the other half. Whilst his offensive duels won averages at 43.7% for the season, his recoveries in the opposition’s half averages at 63.1% showing that Chair is reliable at fighting to get the ball back even when he loses it.

This is useful for the players behind him as it means they don’t have to panic and there is a reduced risk of them being caught on the counter attack at the other end.

Therefore, these stats show us that the young midfielder is beneficial to players at both ends of the pitch and this shows us why he is such a key part of the team and will continue to be as they push for a play-off spot.