82% passing accuracy: The key cog in Bristol City’s machine who continued to impress against West Brom

Bristol City suffered heartbreak at the weekend as opponents West Bromwich Albion struck in the third minute of stoppage time to steal a point at Ashton Gate, a result that will suit neither side.

The Robins set themselves on the right course to victory just before the half-hour mark when Nahki Wells converted Andreas Weimann’s cross from close range, providing a major setback to Steve Bruce’s side whose recent resurgence looked set to come to an end.

Bruce’s men did get back into it when Karlan Grant converted a penalty in the 68th minute, though Weimann’s smart volley five minutes from the end looked as though it would provide Albion with a fatal sucker punch.

Adam Reach’s strike in injury time rescued a draw for the visitors though, covering up how crucial goalscorer Weimann was to City’s cause on the day and that performance from the Austrian summed up his entire season thus far.

The second-tier side could have easily shied away from offering the ex-Aston Villa man a new contract with his previous deal at Ashton Gate expiring in the summer after spending much of last season absent with a severe anterior cruciate ligament injury.

However, they issued a real vote of confidence in the attacker by handing him a fresh three-year deal and their faith in him has paid dividends, seeing him score 18 goals and register nine assists in 39 league displays during 2021/22.

His importance to Nigel Pearson’s side’s cause was reinforced on Saturday afternoon, providing an exquisite low cross as he set up a simple finish for Wells before showing his own finishing touch late on, popping up at a crucial moment and deserving to secure all three points for his side.

Those two vital contributions summed up his entire performance against the Baggies, executing 82% of his passes and what makes these figures so impressive is the fact he has had to adapt back to an advanced midfield position after spending time at right wing-back in recent games.

He could have been slightly rusty and missing an end product after taking on these extra defensive responsibilities – but that wasn’t the case as he completed all but one of his crosses on the afternoon – also showing his sharpness as he lost the ball just four times compared to his season average of 7.75.

The 30-year-old wasn’t exactly shy in taking on his defensive duties either, winning both of his aerial duels, two of his three loose ball duels and making four interceptions, helping his side to maximise their time in possession.

These different attributes to his game and his versatility has played a big part in ensuring his side haven’t been threatened by the prospect of relegation this term – and his latest performance has only gone on to show that.

All statistics courtesy of wyscout.com