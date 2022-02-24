82% pass accuracy, 3 key passes: The QPR man who excelled v Blackpool

Queens Park Rangers got back to winning ways on Wednesday evening as they beat Blackpool 2-1 at home.

It was a much needed three points for Mark Warburton’s side, who were without a win in their previous four league games.

The victory moved QPR up to third in the Championship following Blackburn Rovers’ defeat to Sheffield United.

There is now only a two-point gap separating QPR from the automatic promotion places, albeit Bournemouth have three games in hand above them in the table.

It was the performance of Stefan Johansen who most stood out, as the 10-men of QPR struck late to earn all three points.

QPR had taken the lead before Dion Sanderson’s 40th minute red card. But an 82nd minute Josh Bowler equaliser looked to have secured Blackpool a result.

1 of 26 Nedum Onuoha? More Less

Luke Amos found the back of the net in the 89th minute to seal the win for the hosts in dramatic fashion.

Stats taken from Sofascore show that Johansen completed the most key passes of anyone on the pitch on Wednesday night.

He created two big chances with his three key passes and was easily the most dangerous player on the pitch with the ball.

Johansen earned an assist from one of those key passes, which was crucial in QPR earning victory.

Johansen also completed 22 of his 27 passes and only lost possession seven times all night, making for an 82 per cent pass completion rate.

QPR were still able to maintain an overall possession advantage despite playing the majority of the game with 10-men in large part due to Johansen’s ability to keep the ball and find a man.

Johansen was taken off after only 67 minutes, but he made a big impact in that time.

His first half performance before the dismissal of Sanderson was dominant and if he can continue to perform like that then QPR will be able to get back to consistent winning form and challenge for automatic promotion.