82% defensive duels won, 12 interceptions: The Derby County man who shone against Sheffield Wednesday

Craig Forsyth has been tasked with operating in a central defensive role in recent weeks because of what can be classed as somewhat of an injury crisis at Derby County.

The Rams have been without the likes of Curtis Davies and James Chester over the last few weeks, paving the way for Forsyth to fill in as a centre-back.

Despite this difficult situation for Paul Warne to be in, the experienced full-back has returned some excellent displays in the heart of the Rams’ defence .

Forsyth has started Derby’s last six games as a central defender and has formed an excellent working relationship with a more youthful option in Eiran Cashin.

In these last six games, the Rams have kept three clean sheets and have conceded a mere four goals and when you consider the strength of the opposition over the last few weeks, that is a rather impressive record.

Whilst we wait and see how much longer Forsyth will be deployed as a centre-back, here, we look at the data, using Wyscout, during his latest showing against Sheffield Wednesday…

Craig Forsyth’s numbers against Sheffield Wednesday

Proving to be dominant defensively at the weekend, the experienced defender won nine out of his 11 defensive duels, which equates to an 82% win rate.

Looking aerially, Forsyth won 50% of his aerial duels, however, he only engaged in two battles in the air against the Owls.

A game where he certainly impressed on the eye, Forsyth managed 12 interceptions, which is nearly double his 2022/23 campaign average.

Another indicator that he read the game very well at the weekend was his high number of clearances, with the defender making eight, which when compared to his 4.33 average per 90 is mightily impressive.

Looking at his passing number, Forsyth completed 21 out of his 30 attempted passes, with a 70% pass accuracy 7% lower than his average this season but it is likely that this was because of the strength of the opposition.

Proving to remain progressive even from a central defensive position, Forsyth attempted six passes into the final third, with four of them emerging as successful.

Half of the defender’s passes at the weekend were forward too, which is higher than what he typically averages for the Rams.

All in all, it was an excellent display from Forsyth with the data certainly backing up what was seen at the weekend.