82.1% pass accuracy: Should Ipswich Town sign this 23-year-old on a permanent basis?

In the January transfer window, Tyreeq Bakinson made the move from Bristol City to Ipswich Town on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

The 23-year-old had appeared 13 times for the Robins in the Sky Bet Championship this season before making the move, which has a buy option in the summer.

Given that he appears to be out of favour at Bristol City, at least whilst Nigel Pearson remains there after he criticised Bakinson’s attitude, we thought we’d take a look at his numbers for Ipswich Town so far.

These stats, according to WyScout, show us where is is doing well and where there is room for improvement, ultimately helping us assess whether or not the Tractor Boys should sign him permanently this summer.

So far, Bakinson has made 10 appearances for Ipswich Town, playing either as a central midfielder or a defensive midfielder in these matches.

In these matches, his passing numbers have been impressive, averaging 57.63 passes per 90, with an accuracy of 82.1%, demonstrating not only his ability on the ball, but willingness to get on it.

His tends to prefer short passes to long ones though, only attempting 4.98 long passes per game, with an accuracy of 47.5% – much lower than the short passes.

Another skill Bakinson is clearly demonstrating is good anticipation, making 4.36 interceptions per 90 in the Tractor Boys midfield.

For a player in his position, interceptions could become an important part of his role.

Duels are another area that are crucial for a midfielder, and Bakinson could improve in this area.

He gets involved, averaging 10.05 duels per 90, but only wins 46.4% of these, a number that you would like to see at least get to 50%.

Similarly, his losses could do with some work. Bakinson loses the ball 12.07 times per 90, which isn’t too bad, but he does this 39.2% of the time in his own half.

This could obviously invite pressure onto his team’s defence and lead to attacking chances for the opposition on the turnover, so could be something he looks to improve in his game.

One area worth highlighting before we finish though, are Bakinson’s recoveries, of which he averages 10.21 per 90 minutes.

43.9% of these come in the opponents half – a decent number, putting his team on the front foot and able to catch the opposing defence unaware.

These numbers are from a relatively small sample size, but show some promising signs in Bakinson’s game at 22-years-old.

Whilst there are still things he can work on, such as his losses, I believe Ipswich could have a good player on their hands if they decided to sign Bakinson permanently this summer.

Given he has only a year left on his contract and is out of favour under Pearson, you wouldn’t imagine the fee would be too hefty, either.