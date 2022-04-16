81% pass success rate, 5 attempted dribbles: This on-loan Sunderland man made a big impact in victory over Shrewsbury

Sunderland claimed another big, late, win in their pursuit of a League One play-off place on Friday afternoon, as they beat Shrewsbury Town 3-2 at the Stadium of Light.

After a stunning strike from Elliot Embleton and a clinical finish from Everton loanee Nathan Broadhead had put Sunderland 2-0 after a quarter of an hour, Shrewsbury fought back impressively after half time.

Goals from Josh Vela and former Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan saw the visitors pull the score back to 2-2 just before the hour mark.

That was how it remained until the second minute of stoppage time, when Broadhead’s flicked header found the back of the net to claim a vital three points for the Black Cats.

Which club do these 25 members of Sunderland's 2016/17 squad now play for?

1 of 25 1. Jordan Pickford Liverpool Everton West Ham Crystal Palace

While Broadhead will understandably claim plenty of the headlines, he was not the only loanee to make an impact for the Black Cats in that win, with Tottenham’s Jack Clarke also having a big part to play.

But just how good was Clarke during that win? Here, we’ve taken a look at the winger’s statistics from that game according to SofaScore, in order to find out.

Throughout the course of the 90 minutes, Clarke was certainly one player who was heavily involved in putting the pressure on the Shrewsbury defence.

Only one Sunderland man played more long balls than Clarke did (ten), while no player for either side delivered more crosses than the seven put in by the Tottenham loanee.

With one of them finding Broadhead for the striker to head home that crucial winner, earning an assist for Clarke, the 21-year-old certainly made a vital contribution with his efforts here.

Indeed, with an 81% pass success rate from 43 attempted, and with the winger completing three key passes, more than any other Sunderland player, he was clearly one for the Black Cats to turn to make things happen on Friday.

Beyond that, with Clarke also attempting five dribbles – more than any other player in the game – and successfully completing four of them, and also entering 11 duels, the most by any Sunderland player in the game, the winger was clearly able to make his presence felt, and put himself on the line for his side in that win.

As a result, it seems that after something of a slow start to his time at Sunderland, this is just the sort of performance Clarke needs to produce to kick on with his career, and play a big role in the Black Cats’ bid for promotion.