81.4% pass accuracy: The Leeds United player on Ipswich Town’s transfer radar

Ipswich Town are considering a move for up and coming Leeds United left back Leif Davis according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

The 22-year-old is heading into an important 2022/23 season for his development, with his current deal expiring at Elland Road in the summer of 2023.

Davis being linked with a League One move, as oppose to another second tier one, suggests that his contract may not be extended at the end of this campaign, and that a destination where regular first team opportunities will be realistically made available to him is the priority.

Davis spent last season on loan at Bournemouth, and though being involved with the Cherries as they finished second and returned to the Premier League may have been a positive experience, his exposure was limited due to intense competition for places at left back.

Jordan Zemura was one of the breakout stars in the EFL as the club’s first choice left back and Robbie Brady arrived as a free agent to further bolster the club’s strength in depth on that side of the pitch.

We have taken a look at some of the statistics behind Davis’ 2021/22 loan spell on the South Coast in our latest performance in numbers piece…

25 quiz questions about Ipswich Town managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

1 of 25 Where was Kieran McKenna born? Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland Wales

Davis managed 911 minutes in total, as per Wyscout, the equivalent of around ten full matches and did show some promise in areas and less in others.

The 22-year-old posted a pass accuracy of 81.4%, which considering the style of play that Scott Parker implemented is not entirely convincing.

Not receiving a sustained run of games in the starting XI would have made it harder for Davis to feel settled and comfortable on the ball, but there is certainly room for improvement in that area, even though it would not be of as high priority if he did arrive at Portman Road.

In terms of attacking and defending though Davis was able to contribute, winning 72.2% of defensive duels, which is impressive considering his stature and limited experience, along with completely 4.05 passes into the penalty area per 90 minutes.

The latter was more achievable due to the control Bournemouth were able to establish in games, but still shows that there is potential in his game bombing forward from left back.

Davis produced seven shot assists, one of which resulted in a goal, and completed 2.07 progressive runs per 90 minutes, not requiring a second invitation to join in, in the final third.

It would be an exciting option for Kieran McKenna, alongside Greg Leigh and Matt Penney in that position.