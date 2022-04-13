81.3% pass success: A look at Brennan Johnson’s best match in a Nottingham Forest shirt this season

The continued rise of Brennan Johnson has been excellent to watch this season at Nottingham Forest, with the 20-year-old emerging as a crucial part of Steve Cooper’s side.

In what was a difficult start to the campaign for Forest under Chris Hughton, Johnson was a rare bright spark during the opening seven games.

He has since continued to grow in importance as the season has progressed, showing excellent maturity and confidence in what is his first season in the Championship.

Enjoying a productive loan spell with Lincoln City last season, there was certainly a level of expectation on his shoulders this season, but no one would have predicted this meteoric rise.

Playing a starring role in many games this season for the high-flying Forest, perhaps his scintillating performance away to Blackpool stands out as his best in Forest colours yet.

Here, using Wyscout, we delve into the data from that game to determine whether the statistics back up the performance on the eye…

Netting twice and providing a further assist, it is initially clear that he made a massive impact on the game, which did not just ensure a victory but he also helped improve their goal difference.

Johnson scored his two goals from a 0.42 expected goals figure, proving to be clinical when afforded chances.

Interestingly, Johnson have over-performed when it comes to expected goals this season, with the 20-year-old netting 15 times with an expected goal figure of 11.14.

Despite being a constant thorn in the Blackpool side, Johnson was limited to three touches in the penalty area, with his average figure for this statistic standing at 3.32 this season.

On a similar note, Johnson made two progressive runs against the Seasiders, compared to his 2.26 average.

Possessing a pass accuracy percentage of 93% against the Tangerines, it was the highest percentage he has achieved in a Forest shirt since September, with his forward passing accuracy percentage standing at a high 86%.

Another interesting find was that Johnson’s expected assists figure was at 0.08 against Blackpool, compared to a 0.21 season average.

When placed into the context of the match, it is not too surprising that the number did not seem to match the visual performance, with Blackpool seeing a lot of possession in the second half after a mightily impressive start from the Reds.