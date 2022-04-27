80% passing accuracy: The Coventry City player attracting transfer interest from Tottenham

Coventry City’s Callum O’Hare has recently been linked with Tottenham after being in great form for the Sky Blues.

The 23-year-old has now scored four goals in his nine previous games.

For the season he has five goals and seven assists from 43 appearances.

Here, we take a look at the statistics from Callum O’Hare’s season using Wyscout to see how he might do at Tottenham.

Attacking

O’Hare’s goalscoring form has been excellent in recent weeks but looking at his shots on target for the season as a whole, his average has been 38.3% which shows there is room for development in terms of his shooting game.

Saying that, he has had 100% accuracy for shots on target in two of his six previous games showing this is possibly an area he is getting more confidence with now, especially as he is starting to score goals so it looks like this average could easily increase next season.

His accuracy for passes to final third is 66.7% whilst his accuracy for passes to the penalty area is 52.6% showing he is able to have an impact on his team’s attacking efforts playing a passing game forwardm which is further shown by the number of assists he has got this season.

However, his crossing accuracy for this season is only 26.9% suggesting he feels more comfortable playing a game on the floor.

This isn’t necessarily a bad thing as he is providing to his teams in other ways at the moment but this may be an area that is next in the young player’s development.

O’Hare’s average for successful dribbles this season is 47.7% suggesting he has room to improve as he lacks the strength and control on the ball to be able to take it further.

However, he has an average of 57.5% for recoveries in the opposition half meaning even when he loses the ball, he has a generally good success rate of making sure he gets the ball back.

Furthermore, it shows the youngster has tenacity in his game and is willing to continue fighting even when he loses the ball.

O’Hare has won 40.8% of his offensive duels this season which again suggests there is room for improvement here but for a young player in the Championship, this isn’t a bad start as long as he can continue to develop.

Passing

O’Hare’s passing stats show he is a really consistent performer in the side as his accuracy is 80% for the season.

Furthermore, his accuracy for forward passes is 70.3% whilst 92% for backwards passes.

Therefore, this shows that the 23-year-old is a useful player to have in the squad as you can consistently play the ball through him on the pitch, knowing he can be relied on.

To be such a consistent player at a young age is credit to the talent he has.