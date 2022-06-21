80% pass success rate: The 24-year-old emerging on Blackburn Rovers’ transfer radar

Blackburn Rovers are interested in a deal for Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

Rovers are under new management for the 2022/23 campaign, with Jon Dahl Tomasson taking over from Tony Mowbray as the club’s new head coach.

According to this latest update, Tomasson is keen to recruit the 24-year-old on a loan deal, as the first signing of his time in Lancashire.

Cantwell is no stranger to a Championship loan move, having joined Bournemouth on a temporary basis for the second half of last season, as they won promotion to the Premier League.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the midfielder’s stats from his spell with Bournemouth during the 2021/22 season, according to SofaScore, to find out whether he could potentially be a good signing for Blackburn.

Given Cantwell is very much an attack-minded midfielder, the first thing people will likely look for here, is the number of direct goal contributions he has provided.

In that sense, the midfielder was rather below par, as he failed to find the back of the net durig his 11 appearances for Bournemouth.

Indeed, that is perhaps not surprising given the fact that Cantwell averaged just 0.9 shots per game, with 0.6 on target, meaning he was not exactly working opposition goalkeepers on a regular basis, which could be a concern for someone playing in his position.

However, there were some other aspects of his attacking performances that did show more signs of promise.

With four big chances created, Cantwell was still able to give his teammates the opportunity to put the ball in the back of the net, even if he did not take himself.

The midfielder also enjoyed an 80% pass success rate with an average of 23.7 completed passes per game, suggesting he did still link up with his teammates reasonably effectively and quickly, meaning he might not take long to settle in with a move such as this.

Elsewhere, Cantwell also managed to average 1.3 successful dribbles per game, showing that he is still capable of taking games to defences with the skill and control he possesses with a ball at his feet.

It seems therefore, that while this was far from the most eyecatching spell that Cantwell experienced at Bournemouth, there were still signs of the quality that attracted so much attention in him previously.

As a result, there is an argument to be made that a move for the midfielder remains something worth looking into for Blackburn.