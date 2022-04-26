8 West Brom players that could be sold, loaned or released in the summer transfer window

West Brom’s season has been an unsuccessful one by their standards and they currently sit 12th in the table.

The Baggies started the season under the management of Valerien Ismael but he was dismissed at the start of 2022 due to a bad run of form.

Former Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce was appointed as manager and has been in charge since with a mix of results under his belt since his arrival.

With three games left to play this season, two against teams in the bottom four positions in the league, West Brom will be hoping they can pick up some results and have a more positive end to the season.

Looking ahead to next season, the Baggies will be eyeing a more successful season and hoping to push up the table seeking for a play-off spot.

As it stands, Steve Bruce will be the man taking the club into the summer meaning building the team and improving its standard will be down to him.

With that in mind, here we take a look at eight players that West Brom may sell, loan out or release during this summer transfer window.