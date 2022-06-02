8 transfer scenarios that might play out at Wigan Athletic now 2021/22 has officially concluded

Wigan Athletic had an incredible 2021-22 season in League One under rookie manager Leam Richardson as they earned promotion to the Championship.

It has been a difficult few years for the Latics, but their days in League One are over for now.

The club has begun preparations for the season ahead as they look to compete in the second division of English football.

The Latics earned promotion in emphatic fashion, being crowned champions in what was a remarkably competitive third tier.

An impressive points haul of 92 points was enough to see off the likes of Rotherham United and MK Dons, and that has put an end to their two-year stint at this level.

Richardson will be hoping the team can maintain their status in the Championship next season, with staying in the division the first main objective for his side.

Here are eight transfer scenarios that might play out at Wigan now that the season is over…