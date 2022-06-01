8 transfer scenarios that might play out at West Brom now 2021/22 has officially concluded

The 2021-22 Championship season is officially over following Nottingham Forest’s play-off triumph, meaning we now have a confirmed field of 24 teams for the new campaign which kicks off in late July.

The second tier of English football will have somewhat of a mid-2000’s feel about it with a lot of the clubs who will be taking part, and one of those who bounced around between the Championship and top flight in that time was West Bromwich Albion.

Despite expectations being that they’d bounce back to the Premier League at the first opportunity, the Baggies struggled, firstly under Valerien Ismael’s management and then his replacement Steve Bruce, who failed to push Albion close to a play-off place at all.

Bruce though is being given another chance to secure promotion, and he’s already got the building work underway by completing a swoop for Reading playmaker John Swift.

What other transfer deals could occur though at The Hawthorns in the coming weeks? Let’s look at eight scenarios that could play out.