8 transfer scenarios that might play out at Watford now 2021/22 has officially concluded

Relegated outfit Watford will be desperate to get themselves back to the Premier League at the first time of asking next season, their top priority after failing to remain afloat in the top tier.

Despite this obvious priority, manager Rob Edwards will be looking to build something for the long term as they look to remain in the top flight for the long term and avoid the label of being a yo-yo side.

Major surgery may be needed though considering how poor Roy Hodgson’s reign was at Vicarage Road – and the appointment of Edwards should help to bring a much-needed fresh approach.

They face the prospect of losing a couple of key players over the summer though, a factor that will make their recruitment strategy crucial as they potentially look to fill gaps and add fresh blood in their quest to adapt to the Edwards era.

Now the 2021/22 campaign has officially concluded after yesterday’s Championship play-off final, we discuss eight transfer scenarios that might play out for the Hornets this summer.