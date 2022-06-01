8 transfer scenarios that might play out at Swansea City now 2021/22 has officially concluded

Russell Martin joined Swansea City with the 2021/22 Championship season already underway so he’ll be determined to make the most of his first full summer window at the South Wales club.

It always looked likely there would be a teething period at the Swansea.com Stadium as the squad got to grips with the pass-heavy brand of football that Martin favours and that’s how it played out but things looked to be clicking for them in the latter months of the campaign.

A strong summer window will be needed to ensure that they can build on that progress and challenge higher up the table this season.

Former Swans boss Steve Cooper won promotion to the Premier League with Nottingham Forest via Sunday’s play-off final, which brings the 2021/22 EFL season to an end.

With full focus now on preparations for next term and the transfer window opening later this month, we’ve outlined eight scenarios that might play out at Swansea…