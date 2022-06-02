8 transfer scenarios that might play out at Sunderland now 2021/22 has officially concluded

Sunderland are heading back to the Championship for the 2022-23 season following their victory in the League One play-off final over Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley a few weeks ago.

It’s been a long time coming for the Black Cats, who spent four painstaking years trying to secure a passage out of the third tier of English football, coming the closest in 2019 under Jack Ross when the Wearsiders lost out to Charlton Athletic in the play-off final.

Three years later though and it was mission complete for Alex Neil, who took over from Lee Johnson in February when results were inconsistent at best at the Stadium of Light.

The Scot steadied the ship, losing just once between his appointment and the end of the campaign, culminating in jubilation at Wembley.

Now though, work has to be done to make sure the squad is ready for second tier football, and whilst a potential change in the boardroom in the coming months – with Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven set to sell their shares in the club – may not help matters, Neil and Sunderland should be very busy in the next few months.

Let’s see some transfer scenarios that may crop up for the Black Cats in the near future.