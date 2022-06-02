8 transfer scenarios that might play out at Sheffield Wednesday now 2021/22 has officially concluded

Sheffield Wednesday had a strong season in 2021-22 under the management of Darren Moore and were able to make it to the play-offs, finishing the League One campaign in fourth.

However, despite their efforts, it was Sunderland who came out victorious across two legs in the play-off semi-finals.

Wednesday put up a good fight, getting the scoreline back to to 1-1 on aggregate after going into the second leg 1-0 down, but a 93rd minute goal from Patrick Roberts meant the Owls’ season ended before extra time could be played.

Nevertheless, Darren Moore’s side have shown a lot of good qualities this season which has seen them do well, and the manager will now be preparing himself for the January transfer window as he looks to make the right additions to his side to ensure they are able to compete at the top end of the table next season.

With that in mind, here we take a look at eight transfer scenarios that could play out at Hillsborough during this summer.