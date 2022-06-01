8 transfer scenarios that might play out at Sheffield United now 2021/22 has officially concluded

Sheffield United fell short of reaching the play-off final in 2021/22, yet their form under Paul Heckingbottom in the Championship was outstanding and there’s plenty of positivity floating around Bramall Lane this summer.

Languishing in mid-table when Heckingbottom was appointed, the Blades were going nowhere.

So, by the time their play-off dream was ended, to be only a penalty shootout away from the play-off final was a remarkable achievement.

There’s every chance that, 12 months down the line, we could be talking about Sheffield United as a Premier League side again, should Heckingbottom manage to replicate what he did last season.

Key to that will be a clear and productive summer transfer window, with plenty to fall into place for the club.

With that in mind, we take a look at EIGHT scenarios that might play out now that the 2021/22 campaign has officially concluded.